Nebraska Democrats renounce their Senate pick over comments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Democratic Party is calling on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.

The party says its state executive committee voted unanimously on Monday to withdraw all of its resources from Chris Janicek's campaign. Janicek, the owner of an Omaha cupcake bakery, is challenging Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is seeking a second term. The text messages, which were obtained by The Associated Press, were from a group chat involving Janicek and five other people, including the female staffer.

Janicek says he apologized to the staffer but doesn't intend to drop out. The staffer quit the campaign.