Sioux City police and fire headquarters, city hall to reopen on June 22

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- More Sioux City facilities are scheduled to reopen this upcoming week.

According to a press release from the city, the lobby of the police and fire headquarters building, as well as city hall, will reopen at 8 a.m. June 22.

City officials say customers will be able to enter city hall through the south doors along 6th Street. Additionally, signs and distance requirements will be in placed in city hall and capacity will be monitored.

The Sioux City Housing Authority office on the first floor of city hall will maintain locked doors and staff may be reached by appointment only.

Visitors to city buildings are encouraged to:

Wear a face covering.

Adhere to social distancing guidelines of at least six feet.

Pay attention to signage and floor markings.

Cover sneezes and coughs and wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Do not enter the facility if you or a member of your household feels ill.

City Council meetings will continue to be held with remote access with no public access to council chambers. Comments regarding a city council agenda item can be made by calling 712-224-4996.

Rentals for park shelters, Anderson Dance Pavilion and Cone Park Lodge will be available on Friday, June 26 by reservation only.

Call the Parks & Recreation office at 279-6126 for more information.