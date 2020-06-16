Sioux City Police Department: Recruiting new officers may become a challenge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Agencies across the country have been criticized after several deaths at the hands of law enforcement.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller says the department as a whole has been discouraged about what's been said about police agencies nationally in the last few weeks.

"It saddens me that we are kind of getting painted with a broad brush," said Chief Mueller.

Chief Mueller says times are challenging for police agencies everywhere.

Fortunately for them, they are fully staffed and have not had any retention issues.

"I think our numbers were on the way up, we were getting more and more applicants because of our efforts, and I see coming that here it will be a rebuilding phase for us that we are going to work to continue to get the best candidates possible, because at the end that's what we want," said Mueller.

Sioux City Police Officer Andrew Dutler says being a part of the Sioux City Police Department doesn't come easy.

Applicants must undergo week-long background checks, interviews, and multiple tests.

"We want somebody who wants to serve, we want somebody who wants to positively impact their community, and we want people who want to grow and build relationships with others," said Officer Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police Department.

Both Mueller and Dutler say their community engagement is at the highest level when compared to other departments nationally.

Which has helped them maintain a good relationship with the community, especially during these times when their behavior is under scrutiny.

"You hope that positives come out of it you hope that we will find new end roads and continue our community policing which we always will," said Mueller.

The department has a few candidates going through the hiring process, right now.