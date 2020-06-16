 Skip to Content

Siouxland fans happy to see baseball and softball return

Fans watch a high school baseball game in Remsen, Iowa, on Monday night.

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) -- Remsen St. Mary's is second in the Class 1A baseball rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

St. Mary's opened their season last night, with social distancing rules in place. Fans brought their own chairs and there were no concessions.

But for this baseball crazy community, they were happy to see their team back on the field.

"I think it's great to get the kids back in some action, see their friends," said fan Tom Wagner. "They've been practicing a couple of weeks but I think it's awesome that we're out here. The wind's blowing everything through. I think we're pretty safe. I think it's enjoyable."

Remsen St. Mary's beat South O'Brien, 10-6, on Monday night.

