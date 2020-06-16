South Dakota reports 820 active COVID-19 cases, 5,069 total recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Tuesday, health officials confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota, bringing the statewide death toll up to 77.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, officials have confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the state's total to 5,966. State health officials say 5,069 of those cases have recovered, an increase of 108 since Monday.

Health officials say there are 820 active cases currently in South Dakota.

As of June 16, there are 92 South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 562 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.