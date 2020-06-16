State, defense file motion to delay Rivera murder trial to 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Prosecutors are asking for the trial of the man charged in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts to be continued to 2021.

Cristhian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder. His trial is set to begin on September 29 held in Sioux City.

According to court documents filed Monday in Poweshiek District Court, the State and defense are requesting the trial be continued to Jan. 26, 2021.

The filing of the Joint Motion to Continue highlighted concerns regarding COVID-19:

"Because of the expected glut of cases in Woodbury County with speedy

deadlines and the numerous hurdles that will be created by the COVID-19 restrictions on distancing that will be presented by having nearly three times the number of regular jurors available for jury selection, the State and the Defense believe that a trial of this nature is better conducted at a later time. Both parties also share a legitimate apprehension as to how a trial can effectively be conducted with interpreters if parties, witnesses or the Judge are required to wear masks that obscure their face below the eyes

while speaking."

A stay in the case was issued in late January to allow the Iowa Supreme Court time to resolve an appeal request over a denied motion to suppress.

At issue, were statements Rivera made to police during an interrogation.

specifically, when he admitted to police that he had stabbed Tibbetts to death.

His attorneys said those statements should not be allowed in his trial because he had not been read his full rights.

The request was denied by the Iowa Supreme Court on February 4.

The 20-year-old Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018, while running near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her body was found on August 21, 2018, in a cornfield in a rural area outside of Brooklyn.