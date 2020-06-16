Staying hot and windy until storm chances return Wednesday night

We are now halfway through the month of June and over two thirds of those days saw highs in the 90s in Sioux City and in Siouxland overall.



Expect another one today with highs in the mid 90s, lots of sunshine and strong winds once again.



Gusts could reach 40 miles per hour in the afternoon hours.



We stay mostly clear overnight with winds dialing back a little bit but staying pretty blustery.



Lows will only be in the mid 70s overnight.



This will set the stage for an almost carbon copy of today for Wednesday with mid 90s, blustery winds and sunshine.



By Wednesday evening, a front will start to approach our western counties and may spark off a few thunderstorms.



The higher chances will be to our west Wednesday night but, if a storm can make it to our area, it may have some hail and strong wind gusts.



The better chance for thunderstorms will be on Thursday as the front moves through the area.



Storm chances look to linger into the weekend and, while there will be dry hours during that time period, we also get the chance to hopefully chip away a little at our rainfall deficit.



It will also be less windy for the back half of the week and into the weekend with temperatures in the 80s.