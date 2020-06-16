Storm Lake Walmart to temporarily close store to sanitize facilities

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Walmart in Storm Lake, Iowa is temporarily closing its doors to sanitize the store and restock shelves.

According to the store's Facebook page, the Storm Lake Walmart will close at 2 p.m. on June 16 and stay closed all day June 17.

During that time, officials say a third-party specialist will come in to sanitize the store.

Walmart plans to reopen the Storm Lake location on June 18 at 7 a.m.

The store's post says the cleaning is part of a company-initiated program meant to ensure the safety of employees and companies, as well as follow guidance from the CDC to better prevent the spread of the virus.

The Storm Lake Walmart says when the store reopens on Thursday, it will continue to conduct employee health screens and temperature checks, and all employees will be provided with face masks and gloves.

Walmart's store closure comes as Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has seen a rise in COVID-19 over the last few weeks.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health says the county has had a total of 1,600 positive cases and eight virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. On June 9 the county had just over 1,200 cases and four virus-related deaths