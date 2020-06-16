City council votes to go ahead with Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, with restrictions

STURGIS S.D. (NBC News) -- The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be held this year.

Monday night the Sturgis City Council voted 8-1 to hold this year's event, but with modifications.

Certain events that attract large crowds will not be held, such as the usual parade, opening ceremony and B-1 bomber flyover.

Sanitary measures will also be amped up which will include hand sanitizing stations throughout the city and disinfecting sidewalks every night.

If conditions change over the next seven weeks, the mayor has the right to make necessary adjustments or cancel the rally entirely.

This year's rally is scheduled for August 7-16. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of motorcycle fans.