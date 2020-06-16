Three northwest Iowa long-term care facilities confirm COVID-19 outbreaks

(KTIV) -- Three Siouxland long-term care facilities have confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19.

Two of the Iowa facilities are located in Buena Vista County with the third located in Dickinson County.

According to our news partner KUOO, the Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed an outbreak at Accura Healthcare in Milford. IDPH officials say there are 10 positive cases at the facilities as of Tuesday afternoon.

The outbreaks in Buena Vista County are located at Pleasant View Home in Albert City and Good Samaritan Society in Newell.

The IDPH says each long-term facility is reporting three positive cases of COVID-19. Both Buena Vista County facilities say they have notified residents and their families.

Consistent with IDPH guidelines, officials at the Buena Vista long-term care facilities say the affected residents are in isolation. Pleasant View Home staff and Good Samaritan Society staff are working with IDPH and Buena Vista County Public Health to protect the health of all residents and staff, with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” said Buena Vista County Public Health Administrator Pam Bogue. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

As of Tuesday, June 16 there have been 1,600 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Buena Vista County and 159 total positive cases in Dickinson County.