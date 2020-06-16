Winnebago, NE man pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge

(KTIV) - A Winnbeago, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan Rooney is being charged with Manslaughter occurring in Indian Country for the death of Kozee Decorah.

According to a criminal complaint filed May 29 in U.S. District Court, shortly before 8 p.m. on May 16, Winnebago Police received a call from Decorah who said the vehicle she was traveling in with Rooney and her four-month-old infant son got stuck in a muddy road in a remote area of the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

Two officers were unable to find the three but located the vehicle in the area known as Honey Creek Road. Later that night firefighters helped in the search when the group noticed a fire in an outhouse by a cabin.

Inside the cabin, the group found Rooney and the child but not Decorah.

While in the cabin, the complaint says officers noticed human remains in a burned outhouse.

Rooney faces up to 15 years in federal prison if he's convicted.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

You can read the full original criminal complaint by clicking here.