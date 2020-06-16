Woodbury County confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, total now 41

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On Tuesday, local health officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department says this brings Woodbury County's total number of virus-related deaths up to 41.

The SDHD also reported five additional positive cases Tuesday out of 173 new tests results reported. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,014 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, June 16, the SDHD has confirmed 2,454 of the county's positive cases have recovered.

The SDHD says there have been 256 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 192 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.