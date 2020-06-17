Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

(AP) -- Quaker Oats is getting rid of the Aunt Jemima pancake brand and logo.

A spokeswoman for Pepsico-owned Quaker Oats Company said it recognized Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype and that the 131-year-old name and image would be replaced on products and advertising by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Aunt Jemima logo was based on the racial stereotype of the slave mammy, a submissive servant who dotes on her master's family at the expense of her own.

Quaker did not say what the name would be changed to.

Earlier this spring, Land O'Lakes announced that it would no longer use the Native American woman who had graced its packages of butter other products since the late 1920s.