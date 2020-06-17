Bishop Heelan High School holding outdoor graduation ceremony on June 27

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Due to declining cases of COVID-19 in the Sioux City area, Bishop Heelan High School has decided to hold an outdoor graduation ceremony on June 27.

School officials say the event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Memorial Field with a rain date on June 28. KTIV will be broadcasting the one-hour event on channel 4.1.

Officials say graduates will be seated in the stands six feet apart with immediate family members and grandparents seated on the field where the larger space can accommodate more seating.

The original graduation date for Heelan was May 17, but it was canceled due to the risk of possible COVID-19 exposures. The class numbered 134 graduates, but several of them have gone into military service and several international students have returned to their homes.

“This Bishop Heelan class of 2020 is truly exceptional, so we are truly delighted we can honor this high-achieving class with a ceremony that caps up to 14 years of education in our Catholic school system,” said Dr. John Flanery, BHCS President..“With COVID cases consistently trending downward this month, we feel an outdoor commencement can be safely held for our graduates and their family members.”