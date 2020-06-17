Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed another positive COVID-19 case, bringing the county's total to 1,743.

The latest positive case was confirmed on Wednesday after 11 test results came back from the lab.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported no additional deaths on Wedenesday. As of June 17, Dakota County has had 32 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials say there have been 5,119 tests performed in the county with 3,376 of them reported as negative.

County health officials did not release the latest number of recoveries on Tuesday.