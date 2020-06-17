Facebook and Instagram to let users opt-out of political ads for the 2020 election

(NBC News) -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg announced changes to the social media platform ahead of the 2020 election.

Zuckerburg made the announcement in an opinion piee for USA Today.

The social media giant said it would let users completely opt-out of political ads on Facebook and Instagram.

The company also promised to help register two million people to vote. It also has plans to have a voter information center.

This feature will have information about how to register, voting by mail and early voting. It will also feature posts from local election authorities.

Facebook has registered voters in years past but nothing this ambitious.

In both the 2016 election and the 2018 mid-term elections, Facebook helped register two million voters.

Zuckerberg also discussed efforts to prevent election interference. He reiterated on Tuesday that the platform won't limit misleading posts by politicians that don't threaten imminent harm or danger.