Hot and windy today before front moves in Thursday

Yesterday saw plenty of wind and highs in the low 90s with a little mugginess as well.



Expect more of the same for our day today with plenty of sunshine overhead again.



A stalled pattern with a low to our west and a high to our east have caused these strong winds but things start to get moving tonight.



Storms develop to our west tonight but should mainly stay out there with only a small chance of some leaking into our western counties.



Otherwise, it stays warm and breezy overnight.



The front will move through the area Thursday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms.



The better chance for those storms will be in the afternoon in our Iowa counties.



The strongest of those storms could have some strong gusts.



Temperatures will peak in the mid 80s in the middle of the day Thursday before they drop in the afternoon as the front moves east.



We may carry a shower into Friday morning before clearing for the rest of the day.



Better chances for thunderstorms will be with us again late Friday night into Saturday.



Highs remain in the 80s through the weekend with a few spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon for Father's Day.



We will carry a slight chance of a thunderstorm late in the day Monday and Tuesday though most of both days will be dry.



We stay in the 80s into next week, more seasonal for this time of year.