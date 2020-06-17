Iowa high school baseball team opens season by kneeling during national anthem

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC News) -- Some high school baseball players in Iowa took a stand, or in this case a knee, for social justice.

On Monday, the Roosevelt Roughriders played their first game of the season.

During "The Star-Spangled Banner" every player on the Des Moines high school team dropped to a knee and linked arms. The coaches behind the players remained standing.

Players say kneeling is a way to send a message about systemic racism and racial injustice.

"No disrespect to the flag. It's simply to bring attention to the issues at hand, and I think we did the right thing," said Alex Pendergast, a senior at Roosevelt High School. "If we had some standing and some kneeling, it's not as big of a deal. But to show that our whole team came together and kneeled, I think it makes a very big impact."

The players say they had the backing of school administrators.