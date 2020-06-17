Iowa reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths, 219 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Another nine deaths were reported for Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's death toll to 670.

There were 219 new, confirmed cases reported since Tuesday morning, which brings the state's total number of cases to 24,380. For recoveries, 328 more recoveries were reported for a total of 15,126.

In Iowa, more than 234,405 people have been tested for COVID-19.

There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations with 18 patients being hospitalized in the last 24 hours, with the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa at 188. Of those hospitalizations, 64 are in the ICU and 47 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 24 in intensive care and 16 on ventilators.

State officials say northwest Iowa has 85 ventilators, 109 ICU beds and 477 inpatient beds available.