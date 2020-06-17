Local police chief explains how President Trump’s executive order could affect smaller departments

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KTIV) -- The president's executive order on policing includes changes to police practices and officer tracking. These and other added measures could affect different areas in different ways.

For a smaller police department like South Sioux City, this new Executive order on policing could positively change a lot of their practices.

But when it comes to implementing certain programs like accreditation, Chief Ed Mahon said it would take more officers and, in turn, more funding.

"For smaller departments our size, it's hard enough, even with a great city council, to get the funding to put an extra person on the streets to do police work as opposed to just being a record keeper," said Mahon.

One of the other changes proposed, that doesn't require extra funding, is the ban on chokeholds.

"We have never used a chokehold since I've been here. We just don't. We have a policy that prohibits anything that would restrict the airflow. We just don't do that," said Mahon.

When it comes to South Sioux City specifically, Chief Mahon said one of the most beneficial aspects of the order will be the added assistance on mental health and addition-related calls.

"We're not the only source, or the only fix for this. Really, we're the last resort. So anything that could help us reduce those numbers and give those people who suffer from addiction and mental health better treatment before they get to us, that would only help," said Mahon.

While many aspects of the reform depend on funding and other outside factors, Chief Mahon said SSCPD always works on improvement in any way they can.

"We can always do better, and I think that's the goal. How do we get better than we are today, but do it in a fashion we can afford and that makes sense in the future," said Mahon.

Chief Mahon said the police department has received several grants recently, but they haven't decided how those funds will be used.