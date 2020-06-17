Long-term care facility continues precautions for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- This week, Bickford Assisted Living & Memory Care in Sioux City began its reopening plan -- after making multiple changes when the pandemic first began.

"Our first phase is to allow porch visits," said Jill Colling, Director of Bickford Senior Living. "So up until this point, our residents, loved ones, and friends had to come to visit through a closed window."

Although visitors are now allowed to get in closer proximity to the residents, precautions are still in place.

"We're encouraging visitors to bring their own mask," said Colling. "We do screen them- so one of my caregivers goes out onto the front porch and takes their temperature. And then they can visit with their loved ones for about half an hour to an hour. We're asking that they call and get those scheduled so we only have one family on the porch at a time."

The facility has reopened communal dining for the residents.

"But we only have two-to-a-table," said Colling. "And it's the six or eight-foot banquet table."

Aside from residents and loved ones, the staff at Bickford Senior Living also have precautions they must take each day.

"Once we report to shift we have to take a temperature and log it," said Colling. "You need to wear a mask. And then at mid-shift, so halfway through your shift, you then have to take your temperature again."

Staff members also have to take a daily screening questionnaire. Colling says the pandemic has been difficult on the entire Bickford community -- but they are getting through it together.

"Some of these people have lived through way worse things as far as they're concerned," said Colling. "They weren't going to let a virus like this scare them away. I think it's made us bond together internally more, we've been their friends and family 110% through all of this."

Colling adds, family members of her staff have gotten the virus, but none of her staff has.

She says the staff was asked to quarantine before returning to work when their family members contracted COVID-19.