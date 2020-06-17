Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 17,226, officials report 3 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 195 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

This brings Nebraska to 17,226 total positive cases and 234 virus-related deaths.

As of June 17, officials say out of the 144,996 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 127,587 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 10,761 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 410 since Tuesday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 156 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,141 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Officials say there are 1,525 hospital beds, 309 ICU beds and 608 ventilators available in Nebraska.