Northwestern’s Korver on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Former Northwestern head coach Larry Korver is on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Korver led the Red Raiders for 28 years, winning two national titles in 1973 and 1983. He led Northwestern to 11 playoff appearances and 212 victories, coaching 32 All-Americans.

The football field in Orange City is named in his honor.

Korver graduated from Northwestern Junior College in 1954, earned a bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State University, and coached high school football in Orange City, Walnut Grove, Minn., and Luverne, Minn. From 1967 to 1994 he served as head coach of the Northwestern football team, compiling a 212-77-6 record.

Korver he was named national coach of the year in 1973 and 1985. Now retired, he was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1990.