Paint the town purple: June recognizes Alzheimer’s And Brain Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

It's a time to raise awareness about the disease and the efforts the Alzheimer's Association does with fundraising and research programs. It also helps to acknowledge the support they provide caregivers.

Over 65,000 Iowans are affected by the disease and nationwide, one in every three seniors has it.

The main goal of this month is to paint the town purple.

"You can do literally anything you can think of," said Acacia Deadrick, Alzheimer's Association Program Specialist. "You can put purple flowers or purple signs in the windows of your business. You can have all of your employees wear purple and take a picture together. Take pictures of everything. Post it on social media and tag all of us in it so that we can see what you are doing."

Deadrick said it's important to raise awareness to encourage people to get involved in the cause.

She said with more people helping, the sooner the fight to end Alzheimer's will be over.

"It really changes who the person is in every single way," said Deadrick. "Mentally of course, and physically, emotionally. It can be very very difficult to see someone you love go through that."

Another way to get involved in the fight is by putting on your own fundraiser.

People across the nation and here in Siouxland will be doing just that on Saturday.

It's the Longest Day, the day with the most light, and the opportunity to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through fundraising.

All proceeds go back to the Alzheimer's Association with 80 percent going to research. It gives everyone the opportunity to fundraiser in their own way.

"So you might see someone on Facebook just doing like a, some sort of a fundraiser on there with a goal in sight, where if you raise this much money you will dye your hair purple," said Deadrick. "Or you'll see some people have a fund at their business where they bring money in and they just have a donation that way."

She said there's about five or so different fundraisers happening in Sioux City this Saturday.

If you'd like to know more about some of the events happening you can contact the Alzheimer's Association at 712.454.5034.