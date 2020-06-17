Sioux City pools prep for reopening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Pools in Sioux City are reopening, but as the fun in the sun is set to begin there will be added precautions.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation will be opening all three public pools for normal operation starting June 22.

Lewis, Riverside, and Leif Erickson pools will be open all seven days of the week with varying hours.

Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes says that while he is excited to be opening pools he knows that they will look very different.

"Specifically we're gonna start with a 25% capacity at our pools. We still have some pools with some large capacities that hold over a thousand people, so that's still quite a few people to have at once," said Byrnes.

On top of the other guidelines in place, officials say the short staffing requires the public to police themselves to maintain social distancing.

Byrnes says that social distancing is part of the reality of opening a pool this year.

"If we can do well now, our fall is gonna be better and going forward is going to look a lot better. We're really hoping people will self-police and help out with that as best as possible. We're here to give them all the tools to be successful and to run the pool successfully and safely," said Byrnes

The swimming season will last until August 2.