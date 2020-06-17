Rain and thunderstorm chances move in for Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a hot and windy day yet again although we finally have some changes coming our way.

By Wednesday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will become possible in western Siouxland with chances for the rest of us holding off until Thursday.

While we could see a few thundershowers in the area Thursday morning, better chances will develop during the afternoon along a cold front that could cause a few of the storms to be rather strong.

These storms will push to the east into Thursday night with Friday just giving us a small chance of a lingering thundershower with highs a bit cooler near 80.

Better chances of rain and thunderstorms move back in Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s to near 80.

A few more thunderstorms may try to form during the day on Sunday for Father’s Day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday is looking drier as we top out in the mid 80s.

A few isolated thunderstorms could be possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday should then top out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.