Shooting on Sioux City’s west side sends 2 to the hospital

Police are investigating a shooting on Sioux City's west side.

The shooting happened near West 6th and George Streets shortly before seven o'clock tonight.

At the scene, investigators with the Sioux City Police Department say they recovered four shell casings from a 9 millimeter handgun.

The victims were identified as two juvenile males.

Officers don't believe the injuries they sustained were life threatening.

In fact, the victims headed to a local hospital before an ambulance could be dispatched.

"While en route they advised that there were two victims and that they were being self-transported to the ER. Officers met the victims at the emergency room of St. Luke's," said Sgt. Jess Aesoph, Sioux City Police Dept.

Police do NOT believe tonight's incident was a random act.

An investigation is underway.