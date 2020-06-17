Sioux City Public Library kicking-off Summer Reading Program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Public Library's Summer Reading program has kicked-off, but with some very important changes.

Because of concerns with COVID-19, the library will host the programs virtually.



There are a number of ways to take part, including using the free Beanstack Tracker app to log reading time and earn tickets and rewards.



You can also call the Library to schedule a pick-up of a Summer Quest Kit.

The kit is free of charge and has age-appropriate books and supplies to compete in weekly challenges.



Youth Services Manager Adrienne Dunn says this year's setup allows more people to experience the program.

"What I love about our summer reading program this year is people are able to experience it however they're able to, if they want to get a Summer Quest Kit to have all of these resources available to them that they can take home and experience with their children by all means please call the library to get that scheduled. If you just want to do the online component, it's substantial all on its own," said Adrienne Dunn, Youth Services Manager.

Now tomorrow registration kicks-off for virtual events at the library including Imagination Builders, Innovation Studio, and the Summer Reading Spectacular Dance Party.



Registration for those events can be found on the library's website.



To schedule a time to pick up the Quest Kit, you can call the library at 712-255-2933 extension 2231.