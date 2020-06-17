South Dakota confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Wednesday, health officials confirmed one new COVID-19 death in South Dakota, bringing the statewide death toll up to 78.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, officials confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday. This brings South Dakota's total number of positive COVID-19 cases up 6,050.

State health officials say 5,143 of those cases have recovered, an increase of 74 since Tuesday. Officials say there are 829 active cases of the virus currently in South Dakota.

As of June 17, there are 91 South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 570 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.