Storm Lake softball team target of racial slurs

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - School administrators say the Storm Lake softball team was the target of racial slurs, while playing a game against Spirit Lake on Monday, which administrators at Spirit Lake say will not be tolerated.

Superintendent Stacey Cole says during the game, a car stopped along the third baseline and people inside the car yelled racial slurs at the team before the car took off.

After the game, she tweeted about her disappointment in those who yelled the comments.

Cole says the community needs to come together for the students who are affected by the slurs.

"It's time for us as school leaders, community leaders, to stand up and name the bigotry that we see around them. And that we need to stand tall with them, even when it's uncomfortable for us," said Cole.

Dr. David Smith, Superintendent for the Spirit Lake Community School District, responded to the incident by saying:

"As I told Superintendent Cole, it makes me sick to hear the comment! I'm really sorry that it happened! We are searching our cameras to try and find the car/person involved. We do not tolerate any racial comments whatsoever!"

Cole says they want to continue to keep the topic relevant and to stay standing with those who are affected.