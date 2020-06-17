Woodbury County confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19, almost 2,500 recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 65 new tests on Wednesday, local health officials confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Thus far, there have been 41 virus-related deaths in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,022 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of June 17, the SDHD has confirmed 2,495 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 41 since June 16.

The SDHD says there have been 256 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 193 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.