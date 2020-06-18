Former KTIV GM Bill Turner has passed away

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former KTIV General Manager Bill Turner has passed away.

Turner, who died on Wednesday, was a Siouxland media fixture. Turner came to Sioux City in 1966 to work at KCAU. Turner came to KTIV, as the station's general manager, in 1989.

In 1994, Turner retired after 50+ years in broadcasting. Turner, and his wife, moved to Naples, Florida.

Over his career he received accolades and awards from local, state and national organizations. In 1975 he was named the "Broadcaster of the Year" by the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and also in 1975 he was named to the Iowa Broadcasters Association "Hall of Fame." In 2004, Turner was presented with Broadcast Pioneer Award, which was awarded by the Broadcasters' Foundation Board of Directors.

Bill Turner was 90-years-old.