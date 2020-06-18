A chance of some strong to severe storms into early Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms rumbled across Siouxland today and more chances will continue into the early overnight hours.

Some of these storms this afternoon into this evening will have the chance of being strong to severe with gusty winds the biggest threat followed by a secondary chance of some large hail as well.

These storms will move to the east later tonight and that will leave us with a quieter Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 under partly sunny skies.

More storm chances will be moving in Friday night and continue into Saturday as well with highs in the upper 70s.

A few more storms are going to be a possibility as we head into Father’s Day on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We still could see a few thunderstorm chances on Monday as our active weather pattern will be continuing with highs in the mid 80s.

We won’t be able to completely rule out a thunderstorm on Tuesday although conditions should be quite pleasant with highs near 80.

Wednesday and Thursday will try to stay drier with highs in the low 80s both days.