Nebraska authorities searching for missing 60-year-old woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Cynthia Ann Sholar.

Authorities have issued the Endangered Missing Advisory for Eastern Nebraska.

The Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate 60-year-old Sholar, a white female, approximately 5'5" tall and 120 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Sholar was last seen around 5:00 a.m. on June 18 near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln wearing a black tank top with sunflower print, a gray sweatshirt and white pants.

According to the NSP, she may be in the company of a man named Joshua Hart, who was seen driving a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV bearing a Florida license plate that reads NGPJ13. It is unknown where the vehicle was traveling.

If you have any information call 911, or contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000, immediately.