Car crashes into Clean Choice Laundromat in Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Laundromat Thursday Morning in Sioux City's Morningside Neighborhood.

The Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the laundromat at 5:43 AM which is located near the corner of Jay Avenue and Morningside Avenue.

When crews arrived they found a car had crashed through the wall of the structure knocking a giant hole into it.

Sioux City Police say there were four people in the car at the time of the crash.

Officers say that excessive speed played a role in the crash.

Three of the four occupants were transported to the hospital via ambulance with what officers describe as non-life threatening injuries.

Sioux City Fire Rescue built and used supports to maintain the integrity of the building until crews would be able to access the damage.

The Sioux City Police Department continues to investigate if there were any other contributing factors into the crash.

No names of the vehicles occupants have been released.