COVID-19 cases confirmed at Battle Creek, IA long-term care facility

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - A Battle Creek, Iowa, long-term care facility has confirmed two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of privacy regulations, staff at Willow Dale Wellness Village can't share any other information. But, staff will continue to be screened prior to the beginning of each shift, and residents and tenants are closely monitored throughout the day and night.

All residents, tenants, and staff will begin the testing process. Staff, residents, tenants, and family members will be notified of any other developments.