Dakota County confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed another COVID-19 death, bringing the county's death toll up to 33.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported 3 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday. As of June 18, Dakota County has had 1,746 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The latest positive cases were confirmed after nine test results came back from the lab.

Officials say there have been 5,128 tests performed in the county with 3,382 of them reported as negative.