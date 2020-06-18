Fronts moves through today, bringing scattered thunderstorms and cooler temperatures

We notched another 90 degree day in Sioux City yesterday but things will be changing today.



A cold front is parked over western Siouxland and is bringing some showers and thunderstorms to areas west of Interstate 29.



Elsewhere, we will be partly cloudy, breezy and we will warm back to the mid 80s by the middle of the day as we have been lately.



Temperatures will drop behind the front with 70s likely from Sioux City west in the afternoon.



Scattered thunderstorms redevelop this afternoon in northwest Iowa with the potential for strong wind gusts in the strongest storms.

Rainfall could also be heavy; we need rain but too much at one time would also be problematic.



Amounts generally end up in the quarter to three quarters of an inch range though areas with stronger storms could see 1 to 3 inches.



Storms will mostly end before midnight with only a small chance of an isolated shower on Friday.



Highs will top out near 80 with light winds.



Better chances for scattered thunderstorms return Friday night into Saturday with highs again near 80.



We could also have some thunderstorms on Father's Day and again on Tuesday.



Highs stay close to average in the 80s.