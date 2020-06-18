Gov. Reynolds announces economic recovery advisory board in response to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A member of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has been named to the Iowa governor's economic recovery advisory board that will help the state's road to recovery from COVID-19.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, will be joined by 11 others on the board.

KTIV reached out to Sloniker about the announcement:

I am very honored to be selected to serve on the governor's economic recovery advisory board. I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with successful business leaders from across the state to propose recommendations to grow Iowa's economy in the aftermath of this pandemic. In this process, I understand it will be important to balance the safety and well-being of our citizens along with the economic health of our state. I am proud to represent Northwest Iowa and our nearly 1400 Siouxland Chamber members. I am excited to be able to work with such a great group and I am anxious to get started.” Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Reynolds said the members of the board will be able to help the state capitalize on "the new normal" amid the pandemic.

"This board will the economic tip of the spear, looking across the spectrum of Iowa businesses, industries, and non-profit organizations to access the economic impact of COVID-19, and those whose livelihoods that have been hit hard from this pandemic," said Gov. Reynolds.

The governor also announced this was her final daily televised news briefing for COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks, the briefings had gone from Mondays through Fridays, to twice a week.