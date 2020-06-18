Iowa reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths, 355 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Another seven deaths were reported for Iowa from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's death toll to 677.

There were 355 new confirmed cases reported since Wednesday morning, which brings the state's total number of cases to 24,735. For recoveries, 291 more recoveries were reported for a total of 15,417.

In Iowa, more than 239,596 people have been tested for COVID-19.