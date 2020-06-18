Local doctors stress importance of masks in public

Sioux City (KTIV) - While more businesses re-open, and more people go out and interact with others, health experts say COVID-19 is still a threat.

Don't abandon your face mask just yet.

Local Doctors say around 1 in every 25 people within this community could be contagious with no symptoms.

Dr. Michael Kafka with UnityPoint Health Saint Luke's says even though many restrictions have been lifted, that should not be an incentive to abandon other health measures.

"I know there's urgency to get the community opened and people back out and get the economy started again. But that doesn't mean that COVID has gone away. It's still very much with us, and it's still very much a real disease, and people are still being hospitalized and being put in intensive care on a daily basis," said Kafka.

Kafka and other area doctors predict they will likely see another huge increase in positive COVID-19 cases this fall.

But wearing a mask now could make a huge difference.