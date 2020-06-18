Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 17,415, officials report 6 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 189 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Thursday.

This brings Nebraska to 17,415 total positive cases and 240 virus-related deaths.

As of June 18, officials say out of the 148,039 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 130,431 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 10,761 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 305 since Wednesday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 149 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,166 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Officials say there are 1,632 hospital beds, 341 ICU beds and 619 ventilators available in Nebraska.