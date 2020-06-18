One suspect in Walgreens robberies arrested, police still searching for second

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in two Walgreens robberies that occurred last weekend.

The Sioux City Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Tarisha Grant of Macy, Nebraska for first degree robbery. She has been booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Police say they are still searching for Chastyn Tyndall, who has two warrants for first degree robbery.

Police say Tyndall is a 29-year-old Native American male with dark hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He has tattoos over his right eye and on his neck. Police say he was armed with a knife during the robbery and is considered dangerous.

The SCPD says the robberies occurred on June 12 and June 13.

The robbery on Friday occurred at about 10:52 pm, Sioux City police responded to a robbery at the Morningside Walgreens at 4560 Morningside Ave, after Tyndall allegedly threatened a clerk with a knife and stole several items from the store.

The second robbery on Saturday occurred at about 12:39 am, this time Sioux City police responded to the Walgreens at 1900 Hamilton Blvd, in which Tyndall allegedly displayed a knife and stole cash from the register and merchandise.

No one was injured during either robberies.