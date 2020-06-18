Police pursuit in Sioux City ends after vehicle rams patrol car

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A Sioux City man faces a long list of charges after police say he led them on a pursuit, downtown, late last night that ended with him intentionally ramming a patrol car.

Police say they tried to pull 30-year-old Raul Torres over on West 7th Street because he was speeding, and they suspected he was impaired.

Torres refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit.

At 5th and Pearl Streets, police tried to block Torres' S-U-V, but he rammed a marked patrol car in an attempt to escape. Police say Torres refused commands from officers and they used a Taser to stop him from reaching for a knife.

Torres faces 11 charges, including two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer, Eluding and 2nd Offense Drunken Driving.