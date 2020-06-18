 Skip to Content

Police pursuit in Sioux City ends after vehicle rams patrol car

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:25 pm Iowa News, Top Stories
Raul Torres
Raul Torres
Police pursuit in Sioux City ends after suspect rams patrol car
The pursuit ended at 5th and Pearl Streets after police tried to block Torres' SUV.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A Sioux City man faces a long list of charges after police say he led them on a pursuit, downtown, late last night that ended with him intentionally ramming a patrol car.

Police say they tried to pull 30-year-old Raul Torres over on West 7th Street because he was speeding, and they suspected he was impaired.
Torres refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit.

At 5th and Pearl Streets, police tried to block Torres' S-U-V, but he rammed a marked patrol car in an attempt to escape. Police say Torres refused commands from officers and they used a Taser to stop him from reaching for a knife.

Torres faces 11 charges, including two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer, Eluding and 2nd Offense Drunken Driving.

Dean Welte

Related Articles

Skip to content