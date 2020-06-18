Pool and spa sales soar across the nation including Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has damaged a lot of businesses as they have had to close down, but one industry is booming this summer during the pandemic.

Many people are still concerned about going to public pools because of spikes in COVID-19.



With many pools running reduced hours, or not opening at all is leading to a buying surge across the nation.



Professional Pool and Spa here in Sioux City say they have seen extremely increased sales throughout the pandemic.

"Most definitely out spa sales nationwide, and we've seen it here in Sioux City increases up to about 800 percent,"said Lucas Mosher, Office Manager.

Mosher added that while they have a great supply of pool supplies and chemical, getting some parts and service may be delayed due to hold-ups in the distribution.