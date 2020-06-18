Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 3:01 PM CDT until THU 3:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

South central Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Washington County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Calhoun,

or 12 miles north of Omaha, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Missouri Valley, Fort Calhoun, Desoto Bend National Wildlife

Refuge, Wilson Island State Park and Hitchcock Nature Center.

This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 66 and 77.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH