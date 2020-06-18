Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Calhoun County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN SAC AND NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES…

At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sac City,

moving northeast at 30 mph and is weakening.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sac City, Early, Nemaha and Sac City Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Des Moines.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH