Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 4:54 PM CDT until THU 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Sac County in west central Iowa…

Northwestern Calhoun County in west central Iowa…

Northern Crawford County in west central Iowa…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 454 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odebolt, or

12 miles east of Ida Grove, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Black Hawk Lake, Wall Lake, Schaller,

Early, Lytton, Nemaha, Wall Lake Municipal Airport, Sac City

Municipal Airport and Blackhawk Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Des Moines .

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH