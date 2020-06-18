Silverstar Car Wash raises money to donate to Crittenton Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City business is using it's Grand Opening to help an established non-profit organization.

Over the last several days, Silverstar Car Wash on Hamilton Boulevard has been offering free platinum car washes.



In lieu of paying for the service, they are asking for free-will donations for the Crittenton Center.



Silverstar's general manager says they wanted to help one of Siouxland's oldest organizations any way they could.

"We know they help the community, serve the community, we felt that was the best option for Silverstar for the first foundation that we donate money to, and to help raise money for their charity too, they know the people of the community, and we want to be able to serve the community of Siouxland," said Josh Westhoff, Regional Manager.

The Development Director of the Crittenton Center says that they greatly appreciate when businesses, including new ones, reach out to give back.

"It is so wonderful especially when businesses, and this is a new business to town so we are so excited to have them, it just means a lot to reach out to a charity, any charity especially the Crittenton Center, and we just love when people are giving back and its just a nice thing to do so we appreciate it,"said Tracy Feathers, Development Director.

So far Silverstar has already raised over $1,000 for the Crittenton Center.



Thursday is the final day of the free-will donations and free car washes, but you still have until 8 p-m tonight to make a difference for the center.