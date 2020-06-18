Siouxlanders react to Supreme Court ruling to keep DACA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Supreme Court today rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for young immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally by their parents.

DACA recipients, and those who work with dreamers in Siouxland, are celebrating the Supreme Court ruling to keep DACA in place.

"My future is a little brighter," said DACA recipient Iran Carlos.

DACA, or the "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" program, started in 2012 and supports legal protection for 650,000 young immigrants.

A majority of the Supreme Court ruled the courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

One Siouxland immigration attorney says while DACA eventually could end, it's a good day for those who are helped by the program.

"It is an incredible day for our dreamers. In Siouxland, thorough the nation. For all of our communities as a whole. It allows them to continue living here. And building their lives here. And being a participant in our communities," said Revathi Truong, Immigration Attorney.

DACA recipient Iran Carlos says she was excited to hear about the ruling.

"I don't know… At first it was kind of like a big weight lifted off me. Like this big shadow that's kind of been hovering around me. It was kind of like suffocating for a couple of days," said Carlos.

Leaders who provide aid to dreamers say while DACA isn't a permanent solution, it's still a day to celebrate.

"Some of them have been here since they were really little. They might not even remember their home language from their home country. Or much at all. They have established their lives here. They have their families here. They have maybe their own businesses here. They are contributing members of our community. And we don't want them to have to leave," said Andrea Paret, DOJ Representative.

Carlos says before the ruling, she was unsure of what her future would hold.

"That was something that was just crushing me for a little bit. Like what am I supposed to do? To know that I can continue doing what I'm doing and not have to worry, for right now, not have to worry about potentially losing my protective status in the county that I've called home for 22 years of my life is nice," said Carlos.

Carlos adds her friends and family were all happy to hear the news as well.